A Possible New Song For The Keystone State

HARRISBURG – Montgomery County Rep. Joe Ciresi plans to introduce legislation which would change PA’s state song. In 1990, after years of debate, the state legislature adopted the current state song – “Pennsylvania” by Eddie Khoury and Ronnie Bonner. The official song is for all public purposes and often performed at public events, such as gubernatorial inaugurations. Ciresi says in the three decades since the state song was adopted, PA has changed greatly and it’s time to consider updating the state song. That’s why he is introducing a resolution establishing an independent commission to study the history of the state song, solicit submissions from the public, and recommend changes. State legislators would then have the option of passing a measure to change the state song based on the commission’s recommendation.