A Plea For Payments To Pennsylvanians

READING – Gov. Tom Wolf visited The Salvation Army in Reading to call on PA’s Republican-led General Assembly to approve the governor’s PA Opportunity Program. Under the program, $500 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars would provide payments of up to $2,000 for Pennsylvania households with an income of $80,000 or less. The program aims to help families recovering economically from the COVID-19 pandemic or support them with covering pandemic-related costs and managing the current increased cost of living. Lt. Colonel Larry Ashcraft, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army Eastern Pennsylvania & Delaware Division, said they are thankful for the Commonwealth’s efforts to ensure that families in need can keep their lights on at home, keep food on their tables, and keep hope alive.