A Pennsylvania Law Shields Teacher Misconduct Complaints. A Judge Ruled That’s Unconstitutional

PENNSYLVANIA (AP) – A federal judge has ruled a Pennsylvania law making it a crime to release information about teacher disciplinary complaints is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment. The judge sided with a school board member who wanted to publicize a misconduct allegation against his son’s school psychologist without fear of being prosecuted for the disclosure. Opponents say the law allows teachers, and the state’s disciplinary system, to avoid scrutiny. Proponents say it’s needed to protect due process. The state’s largest teachers union says it’s disappointed by this month’s ruling and is calling for an appeal.