A Logo For PA Veteran Owned Businesses

HARRISBURG – A bill that would create a logo signifying a business is veteran-owned has passed the PA House with unanimous support. House Bill 993, sponsored by Allegheny County Rep. John Inglis, would have the state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs and Department of Community and Economic Development coordinate to create a logo that veteran-owned businesses could apply to the DMVA to use. Business owners falsely using the logo would be subject to fines. It would also expand opportunities for veteran-owned businesses to support the Veterans Trust Fund, which provides grants to assist veterans and their families in need of housing, financial help, food, training, recovery and more. The legislation now goes to the PA Senate for consideration.