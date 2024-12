A Little Snow In The Forecast For The Area

LANCASTER – The area may experience some white, according to meteorologist Kerry Schwindenhammer. He says our region may get a coating to an inch late tonight into tomorrow morning. The snowfall could result in slippery driving in the morning. Heavier snow accumulations of snow will be to the north and west of our region. Clouds will then break for some sun during the day with a high of 40 degrees.