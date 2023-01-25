A Lancaster Visit For PA’s 529 Program

LANCASTER – PA Treasurer Stacy Garrity and area lawmakers visited Thaddeus Stevens College ofTechnology in Lancaster to promote the Treasury’s PA 529 College and Career Savings Program which offers tax benefits for families who open accounts to save for post-secondary education, including the diverse education and training offered at Thaddeus Stevens College. In 2019, the Keystone Scholars Program was launched, providing all PA newborns with $100 for future education in order to kickstart their family’s own PA 529 savings. In fiscal year 2020-21, more families than ever before opened PA 529 accounts. Families can choose between the PA 529 Investment Plan or the PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan. PA 529 accounts can be used to pay for qualified post-secondary education expenses, including tuition, fees, equipment, books, room and board, and more. Accounts can be used at most schools nationwide including community colleges, technical schools, apprenticeship programs, and four-year colleges and universities. To learn more, visit pa529.com or call 1-800-440-4000.