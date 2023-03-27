A Holiday For Election Day Proposed

HARRISBURG – A proposal is forthcoming to make primary, municipal, and general Election Day a state and municipal holiday in PA. Sen. John Kane of Chester & Delaware Counties said in his co-sponsorship memo that his proposal would also allows counties and school districts to observe Election Day as a legal holiday. It will also require private sector employers to provide two hours of unpaid leave on Election Day, to help ensure that working Pennsylvanians are able to cast their ballot. Employers that fail to provide two hours of unpaid leave would pay a civil penalty of $1,000. Kane believes making Election Day a state and municipal holiday could increase voter turnout and participation in elections, allowing more Pennsylvanians to exercise their fundamental right to vote.