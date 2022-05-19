A Hold Announced At Harley

MILWAUKEE – Harley-Davidson has announced that it took the decision to suspend all vehicle assembly and shipments, excluding LiveWire, for a two-week period. According to the company, the decision was taken out of an abundance of caution based on information provided by a third-party supplier to Harley-Davidson late on Tuesday, May 17 concerning a regulatory compliance matter relating to the supplier’s component part. Harley operates a plant in York and it’s unsure how the announcement will impact workers there.