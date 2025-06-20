A Great Need For Bibles In Africa

LANCASTER – WDAC is partnering with the Bible League this month to provide Bibles to 13 countries in Africa. For over 80 years, Bible League has been serving the under-resourced Church with Bibles and training to transform lives worldwide through God’s Word. Michael Woolworth of Bible League says besides Bible distribution, they also train Christ followers to share their faith. Many new believers in Africa face persecution for their new found faith and need a Bible to grow strong in their walk. A $5 donation will send one Bible to a needy person wanting to know more about Jesus Christ. Churches in Africa are in need of Bibles, especially as new believers are often persecuted for their conversions to Christ. You can make an online tax deductible donation to provide Bibles for Africa by clicking on the banner below or you can call the Bible League toll free at 1-800-YES-WORD (1-800-937-9673). Thank you for your donation and your prayers for the Church in Africa.