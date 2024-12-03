A Great Day For Giving

LANCASTER – Since it started in 2012, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving called GivingTuesday has become one of the biggest fundraising days of the year for nonprofits in the U.S. In 2022 and 2023, GivingTuesday raised $3.1 billion for charitable organizations. For nonprofits, the point of GivingTuesday is to raise money and engage their supporters. Many will be familiar with the barrage of email and mail appeals that coincide on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Essentially all major American nonprofits will organize fundraising campaigns and many smaller, local groups also participate. Numerous Christian organizations participate such as Joni & Friends, Focus On The Family, Prison Fellowship, Heart For Lebanon, and the Voice of the Martyrs.