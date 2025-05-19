A Good Season For Lancaster County VITA

LANCASTER – United Way of Lancaster County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or VITA program announced final results from the 2024 tax preparation season. This year, VITA volunteers helped file 10,538 tax returns at 26 sites marking a 16% increase over the previous season. Clients saved an estimated $2.8 million in tax preparation fees. Families using the service saved an average of $273 on fees. A team of 191 IRS-certified volunteers contributed 13,195 hours during the three-and-a-half-month tax season.78% of clients returned to VITA after using the service last year. While preparations for the 2025 tax season are already underway, VITA’s downtown Lancaster office at 245 W. King Street continues to offer year-round services. Services also are available at the United Way Office at 1910 Harrington Drive in Lancaster. Current services include 2024 tax filings, amended returns, and PA rent/property tax rebate applications, with the deadline extended to December 31, 2025. To schedule an appointment, dial 211. For more information, visit uwlanc.org/vita.