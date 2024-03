A Good Deer Harvest In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Game Commission reported results from the 2023-24 deer seasons, which ended in January. Hunters harvested an estimated 430,010 white-tailed deer. The statewide buck harvest was estimated at 171,600, while the antlerless harvest was estimated at 258,410. The commission said the overall harvest is 2% greater than that from 2022-23.