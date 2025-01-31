A Fast Track For Domestic Violence Victims

HARRISBURG – The PA House Labor and Industry Committee approved legislation by the committee’s chairmen, York County Rep. Seth Grove and Philadelphia County Rep. Jason Dawkins. to fast-track unemployment benefits for people in a domestic violence situation. Current law allows people who need to quit work as the result of domestic violence to be eligible for unemployment compensation after a lengthy adjudication process. House Bill 274 would create an “express lane” for claims when a claimant provides documentation of a domestic violence situation. When acceptable documentation is provided, the claimant would be eligible, if they meet all the other qualifications, to receive benefits. Some domestic violence victims are forced to quit their jobs because their abuser knows where they work and they could further be harmed. The bill goes to the full PA House.