A Drive Carefully Morning After Some Snow

LANCASTER – Road crews are out making roadways passable after overnight snow around the region. Most main roads are wet with secondary roads more snow covered and slushy. Slow down and allow extra travel time if you must drive this morning. WDAC’s Winter Watch has weather related announcements on air around 15 and 45 minutes past the hour. You can find a complete list of weather related announcements at wdac.com.