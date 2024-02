A Day To Have Fasnachts

LANCASTER – Today is known as Fat Tuesday, Shrove Tuesday or Fasnacht Day. It’s the final day before the start of Lent. Many will enjoy having fasnachts today as bakers use up their lard, sugar, butter, and eggs prior to the start of Lent, which is Wednesday. Many bakeries and churches will be making the tasty treat available for people to taste and enjoy.