A Closely Watched U.S. House Race In PA

YORK (AP) – In the intense race for U.S. House control, one closely watched race is that of the 10th Congressional District. Republican incumbent Congressman Scott Perry is facing Democrat challenger Janelle Stelson. Perry, a U.S. Army veteran, served in the PA state House and in the U.S. House since 2013 and chaired the House Freedom Caucus. Stelson is a former TV news anchor who is well-known in the district that includes Harrisburg and its surrounding communities. Once a registered Republican herself, Stelson, who currently does not live in the 10th Congressional District, is searching for Republicans who may be willing to break away from Perry. Stelson has raised over $1 million more than Perry, forcing top House Republicans to come to his aid as they try to hold their narrow majority. Democrats have outspent Republicans on the race so far, according to AdImpact, which tracks campaign ad spending. They’ve spent more than $7 million as of Tuesday, compared to more than $4 million spent by Republicans.