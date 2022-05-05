A Call To Raise PA’s Minimum Wage

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration joined with some Harrisburg businesses to call for an increase in PA’s minimum wage. PA Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier says it’s been too long to have not raised the wage. Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan proposes would raise PA‘s minimum wage to $12 per hour by July 1, 2022, with a pathway to $15 per hour by 2028. Currently, it is $7.25 and hour. Supporters of the increase say as we face the highest inflation rates in 40 years, we must increase the minimum wage to protect low and middle-class households which are the most vulnerable.