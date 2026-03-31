A Call To Investigate More Gosnells In PA

HARRISBURG – The PA Pro Life Federation is calling for an immediate investigation of late-term abortions in the Commonwealth. They say in a recent podcast by journalists Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer, Jim Wood, the detective who helped put abortionist Kermit Gosnell behind bars, said, “There are probably other Kermit Gosnells out there.” Gosnell was convicted of murdering three newborn babies and causing the death of a female immigrant patient, Karnamaya Mongar. His recent death in prison at the age of 85 has focused new attention on the House of Horrors abortion facility he operated in West Philadelphia. Among his other crimes, Gosnell performed abortions past the legal limit of 24 weeks. Figures obtained from the PA Department of Health for 2024 show 546 abortions occurred in the state which involved unborn babies of 21 to 23 weeks gestation. The Federation’s Executive Director, Maria Gallagher asked, “Are other abortionists fudging their figures to illegally perform abortions past 24 weeks? The public needs to know. In the aftermath of Gosnell’s death, new questions are being raised about late-term abortions.” Gallagher called on the Shapiro Administration to launch an immediate investigation of abortion centers that perform the practice late in pregnancy.