A Call To Faithfully Give To Area Ministries

LANCASTER – From Sunday, October 20 through Tuesday, October 22, area believers can participate in Faithful Give. The mission of FaithfulGive is to personify Jesus’ love to the Lancaster community by connecting biblically faithful donors and organizations so they can partner together in redemptive causes. FaithfulGive provides venues to celebrate God’s provision, encourage local leaders, and advance Jesus’ Kingdom. Some of the Kingdom Causes participating in FaithfulGive include Align Life Ministries, Blessings of Hope, Calvary Homes, Child Evangelism Fellowship, Dayspring Christian Academy, and Friendship Community. Find out more at faithfulgive.org.