A Call For Organ Donation In PA

HARRISBURG -PennDOT and PA organ donation organizations are encouraging driver’s license and ID card holders to help save lives by registering to become an organ donor during National Donate Life Month in April. Persons don’t have to wait until you renew your driver’s license or ID card, you can add the designation anytime. Over 49% of current driver’s license and ID card holders are registered as organ donors, nearly five million Pennsylvanians. Currently, about 7,000 Pennsylvanians await organ transplants. There is no charge for adding the designation. You can add the organ donor designation to an existing driver’s license or ID card by clicking on the banner below.

