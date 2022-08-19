A Buzz Around The Keystone State

MILLERSBURG – Honey Bee Day will be celebrated tomorrow, but today, members of the PA Department of Agriculture gathered with partners to focus on the honey bee’s critical role in food production, food security, and biodiversity in the state, as well as sharing the importance of apiary education and awareness and beekeeping careers. The value of PA’s apiary industry was estimated at over $76 million in 2021. Much of the value is attributed to increased yield and quality in crops partially or completely dependent on honey bees for pollination. Currently in the Keystone State, more than 6,000 registered beekeepers manage more than 61,000 honey bee colonies.