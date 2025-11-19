A Boost For PA’s LIFE Program

HARRISBURG – The PA House approved legislation aimed at enhancing the educational efforts of long-term care options. House Bill 1894 was introduced by Monroe County Rep. Maureen Madden and Lancaster County Rep. Steven Mentzer, the Majority and Minority Chairs of the House Aging and Older Adult Services Committee, respectively. The PA LIFE program, or Living Independence for the Elderly, is a program aimed at older Pennsylvanians who require assistance, but wish to remain in their homes. The program serves adults 55 and older by offering a full spectrum of medical and supportive services. However, the LIFE program has remained underutilized due to a lack of public awareness. The legislation makes sure that clear, accessible information about the program is shared with eligible individuals seeking in-home alternatives to nursing home care. The bill passed unanimously and now moves to the PA Senate for consideration.