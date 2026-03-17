A Boost For Civics Education

HARRISBURG – Legislation to bolster PA’s civics education will be forthcoming from Bucks County Rep. Tim Brennan and Philadelphia County Rep. Darisha Parker. Civics education is important for the functioning of a strong democracy, as it helps people understand their rights and responsibilities as citizens, the role of government, and how to actively participate in our system. Nationwide evaluations show PA to be behind other states in our civics education infrastructure. Additionally, there is evidence that there is strong, bipartisan support for increased and improved civics education in our classrooms. The proposal will create greater structure and support for the assessment of student civic knowledge, while ensuring schools retain local control over assessments. Such efforts will encourage additional focus on civics education and foster higher levels of civic engagement among PA students.