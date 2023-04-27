A Bill From Senators Ward And Yaw Exempting Milk Haulers From Travel Bans Clears Committee

HARRISBURG –A bill that would exempt milk haulers from travel bans imposed during a declaration of disaster emergency was approved by the Senate Transportation Committee yesterday. Senate Bill 153, sponsored by Sen. Judy Ward (R-30) and Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), was reported from the committee by a vote of 11-2. Ward and Yaw explained they introduced the bill after hearing from dairy producers and processors who have had to dispose of milk due to the weather-related commercial vehicle travel bans, rather than have it transported to market. The legislation provides for the development of a decal by the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board to be issued and displayed by licensed milk haulers. The bill now moves to the full Senate for consideration.