A Balance Sought In Competitive Sports

HARRISBURG – Lackawanna County Sen. Marty Flynn has introduced a bill to address growing concerns around competitive balance in high school sports across PA. Senate Bill 1253 would give the PIAA the authority to establish separate playoff classifications and championship pathways for boundary and non-boundary schools. Boundary schools draw students from a defined geographic area, while non-boundary schools, including private, charter, and parochial institutions, have broader enrollment flexibility. In recent years, disparities between boundary and non-boundary schools have become more noticeable in certain sports, particularly in postseason competition. The measure outlines a process for the PIAA to evaluate those concerns, including public meetings, testimony, and input from communities across the state before any changes are made. The bill amends the Public School Code of 1949 and outlines a transparent process for the PIAA to review and, if appropriate, implement separate playoff structures. The bill has been referred to the PA Senate Education Committee.