Lancaster County Fire Victim Identified

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities have identified the victim found after a camper fire. On Saturday, Nov. 1 around 4 a.m., troopers were notified of a fire at Roamers Retreat Campground in the 5000 block of Lincoln Highway in Salisbury Township. Multiple fire companies responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. A victim, 15-year-old Paige Dowlin was located deceased inside the camper. Her death has been ruled accidental. An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.