Shapiro Thanks Firefighters With Lunch

HARRISBURG – Gov. Josh Shapiro, First Lady Lori Shapiro, and their family held a catered lunch to thank the firefighters who responded to the arson attack at the Governor’s Residence this past Sunday. The governor shared new details about the fire. He said his family was ushered down a back stairway to a driveway. He recalls it was cold and misty, and they were in their pajamas. No one was hurt. The next morning after the arson, Shapiro returned to the fire scene. The governor and his wife were again at the residence on Thursday and examined the damage to the private areas where his family lives and the public spaces where they welcome guests. Shapiro said, “To see those spots that are charred and burned out and glass broken around the areas that before were happy, special places for us is tough.”