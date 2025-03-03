Lt. Gov. Austin Davis To Address Proposed Budget And Making PA Safer

READING – Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis is set to address the media at 1:00 today with a roundtable discussion regarding how he and Governor Shapiro’s administration aim to invest their proposed 2025-26 budget into making Pennsylvania communities safer. The meeting will be taking place in about an hour at the Reading Hospital, in particular because the hospital is receiving more than $600,000 to improve its Violence Recovery Program. Lieutenant Governor Davis heads the The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, which approved $45 million in Violence Intervention and Prevention (VIP) grants. In the proposed 2025-26 budget, a $10 million increase for the VIP program would be supported, as well as $10 million for additional programming designed to keep kids and communities safer with more enrichment opportunities.