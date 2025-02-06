An Icy Morning Around The Region

LANCASTER – Our region is under a winter weather advisory through 12 noon today. Freezing precipitation is being reported. Motorists can expect slippery road conditions this morning, but temperatures will rise to the low 40’s as the day goes on. That will make travel better. If you must travel this morning, use extra caution and slow down. Road crews are out treating road surfaces. PennDOT and the PA Turnpike Commission have placed vehicle restrictions in response to the weather. WDAC’s Winter Watch has weather related announcements on air this morning at around 15 and 45 minutes past the hour. You can also find a complete list of weather related announcements at wdac.com.