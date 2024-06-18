Heat Wave For The Week Ahead

LANCASTER – A heat advisory has been issued for our region beginning at noon today through this Friday at 8 p.m. Heat index values of over 100 degrees are expected. If you must be outside during this period, wear light colored clothing, drink plenty of water, to stay hydrated, and take frequent breaks. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, especially during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Make sure you look before you lock. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Persons can review heat safety and preparedness information at the website: weather.gov/safety/heat. Check on elderly relatives, neighbors, and pets to make sure they are kept cool and comfortable. You can find a listing of area cooling centers by clicking on the weather banner below.

