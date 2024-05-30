Shapiro Administration And Leaders From Across The Commonwealth Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of WIC Program

HARRISBURG – Yesterday, Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen joined national, state and local leaders to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Pennsylvania’s Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, which provides nutrition and other vital support to residents throughout Pennsylvania. Earlier this month, Governor Josh Shapiro issued a proclamation declaring May 2024 as Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Month. Established in 1974, and funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the WIC program administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides vital nutrition education, breastfeeding support, healthy foods and health and social services referrals to improve families’ health outcomes. The first WIC voucher in Pennsylvania was issued in Allegheny County on May 28, 1974.