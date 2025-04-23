50 Years Of PA Railroad History

STRASBURG – The PA Historical & Museum Commission celebrated the golden anniversary of the Railroad Museum of PA. This significant milestone marks 50 years since the world-class museum of railroad history first opened its doors to the public in 1975. In honor of the 50th anniversary, a new exhibit, “Tracking Our History: 50 Years of the Railroad Museum In Pictures,” debuted in the Museum’s second-floor gallery. The visual journey chronicles the Railroad Museum’s evolution from its early days to the present. Adding a nostalgic touch, Lancaster County’s Lampeter-Strasburg High School Concert Band, whose predecessors performed at the Museum’s grand opening in 1975, provided musical entertainment. The museum is located along PA Route 741 in Strasburg, Lancaster County.