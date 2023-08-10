Crews Battle Lancaster County Apartment Fire

EPHRATA – Several Lancaster County fire departments responded to an apartment building blaze which happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of E. Main Street in Ephrata. Upon arrival, crews were met with heavy fire on the first and second floors of the structure. About 20 people were able to escape from the 12 units. The American Red Cross of Central PA is assisting those who have been displaced. A State Police Fire Marshal is investigating a cause of the blaze. A fund has been established by Ephrata Area Social Services to help the displaced residents. Click on the photo below to make a contribution to the fund.

