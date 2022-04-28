4 Republicans Claw For An Edge In Live TV Debate

HARRISBURG (AP) — Leading candidates for the Republican nomination for Pennsylvania’s open governor’s office met for their statewide live-televised prime-time debate Wednesday. They’re seeking an edge in a nine-person field. Four met the polling threshold set by the station’s parent company: former Congressman Lou Barletta; state Sen. Doug Mastriano; lawyer Bill McSwain; and plumbing and HVAC firm owner Dave White. They made big promises about what they can do for the economy. They also vowed to get rid of no-excuse mail-in voting. Democrat Josh Shapiro doesn’t face a challenger for the party’s nomination. The primary election is May 17.

BILL MCSWAIN