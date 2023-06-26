York County Man Sentenced To Probation For Theft Of Federal Program Funds

HARRISBURG – The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, PA was sentenced to five years probation for obtaining by fraud and misapplying money from Lincoln Charter School (LCS) in York, Pennsylvania. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, LCS is a recipient of federal program funds because it receives grants funded by the U.S Department of Education—primarily Title I funding, which is financial assistance for schools with high numbers of children from low-income backgrounds. From 2013 until November 2021, Hart was LCS’s Principal and CEO. LCS offers a program by which employees are able to get partial tuition reimbursement for furthering their education. Hart misrepresented he was pursuing a Ph.D. and submitted numerous requests for reimbursement for courses he falsely claimed he was taking from a couple of universities. He also falsified records to support these claims for tuition reimbursement and pressured a lower-level employee of the school and former LCS student to assist him in creating a forged diploma. Hart admitted to submitting to LCS nearly 20 false and fraudulent reimbursement requests between 2018 and 2020. Hart was also ordered to pay $55,311 in restitution, representing the total amount of funds he received through fraudulent reimbursement requests.