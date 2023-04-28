HARRISBURG – The deadline to apply for assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) has been extended to Friday, May 12. LIHEAP is a federally funded program that helps individuals and families pay their heating bills through home heating energy assistance grants. It also provides crisis grants to help in the event of an emergency or if a resident is in danger of losing his or her heat due to broken equipment, lack of fuel or termination of utility service. The income eligibility guidelines for LIHEAP are set at 150% of the federal poverty income level. Residents may apply for LIHEAP online at compass.state.pa.us by phone at 1-866-550-4355 or by contacting the County Assistance Office in your county of residence.