Fatal Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a crash in Lancaster County. On Sunday, March 26 around 5:10 p.m., first responders were called to a vehicle accident at the intersection of Eshelman Mill Road and Locust Lane in West Lampeter Township. There were two vehicles involved in the accident, a dark colored Mercedes SUV traveling south on Eshelman Mill Road and a tan colored Mercedes sedan traveling east on Locust Lane. The two female occupants in the sedan were transported to Lancaster General for treatment. The 81-year-old female sedan driver from Delaware was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival at the hospital. The condition of the passenger is unknown at this time other than she is receiving treatment. The driver of the SUV, a female from Willow Street, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. The cause of the accident is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact West Lampeter Township Police at 717-464-2421.