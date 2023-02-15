Samaritan’s Purse Aids In Earthquake Aftermath

BOONE, NC – Samaritan’s Purse has established a 52-bed Emergency Field Hospital in Turkey, accepting dozens of patients within hours of opening on February 13. The mobile hospital includes two emergency operating rooms and a pharmacy. About 100 staff are on the ground in Turkey as part of their Disaster Assistance Response Team, which includes doctors, nurses, and other medical personnel. Other disaster relief specialists are also providing communities with critical supplies such as tarps, blankets, and solar lanterns. More than 35,000 people were killed and tens of thousands are injured in Turkey and Syria as homes and other buildings were toppled by massive earthquakes on Feb. 6. You can make a financial donation to Samaritan’s Purse as they help those impacted by the earthquake by clicking on the picture below.