York County To Be Represented By Phillips-Hill, Regan In Senate Of Pennsylvania

YORK – York County will move from having four state senators dividing the county to only two after the state’s Legislative Reapportionment Commission maps go into effect on Dec. 1, 2022. Sens. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York) and Mike Regan (R-York/Cumberland) will serve as the two state senators for York Countians in the Senate of Pennsylvania for the 2023-24 session. Through the reapportionment process, Phillips-Hill’s district will cover southern York County while Regan’s district will include the northern half of the county, as well as several municipalities in southern Cumberland County. Phillips-Hill’s district moves her out of York City, Manchester Township, West Manchester Township, and West York Borough, which will all be represented now by Regan. Phillips-Hill will also pick up Jackson Township from Regan, as well as Hanover Borough, Penn Township and West Manheim Township, and Springettsbury Township. Regan’s district will now include Conewago Township, East Manchester Township, Goldsboro, Lewisberry, Manchester Borough, Mount Wolf Borough, Newberry Township and York Haven.