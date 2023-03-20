20th Anniversary Of Operation Iraqi Freedom Honored

HARRISBURG – PA Sen. Majority Whip Ryan Aument of Lancaster County along with several veteran colleagues introduced a resolution honoring the 20th anniversary of Operation Iraqi Freedom. In 2003, the United States and coalition forces began the mission to liberate Iraq from dictator Saddam Hussein and extend freedom and democracy throughout the region. On March 20, 2003, the beginning of Operation Iraqi Freedom was marked with airstrikes on Saddam Hussein’s presidential palace. Aument said he served in Iraq alongside some of the bravest men and women of our Commonwealth – some of whom did not have the opportunity to return home as he did. Aument urged Pennsylvanians to pause and remember the brave soldiers who served their country and this Commonwealth with excellence, determination, and patriotism. Operation Iraqi Freedom ended on Dec. 15, 2011.