2026 PA Teacher Of The Year Announced

HERSHEY – The PA Department of Education announced the 2026 PA Teacher of the Year. Madeline Loring, a fourth grade teacher at Jefferson-Morgan School District in Greene County received the honor and will travel the state, meet, and collaborate with other educators, and represent the Commonwealth in the 2027 National Teacher of the Year competition. Several area teachers were finalists for the honor. They included Jenna Love with Lancaster County’s Elizabethtown Area School District; Andrea Rutledge of Lancaster County’s Hempfield School District; Renee Decker of York County’s Central York School District; Whitney Bellomo of York County’s Dallastown Area School District; Ashley Oldham of Cumberland County’s Big Spring School District; and Rachel Sebastian of Berks County’s Governor Mifflin School District.