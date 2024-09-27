2025 PA Farm Show Theme Announced At Oregon Dairy

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County’s Oregon Dairy got a visit from PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding along with state and local leaders to announce the 2025 PA Farm Show theme, “Powering PA.” Oregon Dairy embodies the 2025 theme as a family-run agri-tourism destination, green-energy producer, and community economic driver. Agriculture supports 593,000 jobs and brings more than $132.5 billion into the economy. The PA Farm Show brings half a million visitors to Harrisburg for eight days of competition and family fun with an educational twist. The 2025 event will run from Saturday, January 4 through Saturday, January 11 at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.