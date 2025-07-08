2025 PA Fair Guide Available

HARRISBURG – With summer in full swing, so is fair season in the Keystone State. Communities across the Commonwealth are hosting dozens of fairs featuring food, fun, and entertainment, as well as competitive exhibits highlighting animals, produce, crafts, baking, and more. An easy way to learn about all of this year’s fairs is through the 2025 PA Fair Guide available from the PA Department of Agriculture and the PA State Association of County Fairs. The handy guide lists the different fairs taking place and their respective dates. You can access the 2025 PA Fair Guide by clicking on the photo below.