2024 PA Teacher Of The Year Announced

HERSHEY – An educator at Mifflin County School District has been named the 2024 PA Teacher of the Year. The announcement was made during the PA Department of Education’s annual professional development conference. Ashlie Crosson teaches Grade 10 English, AP Language, & Journalism at Mifflin County High School in Lewistown. PA Education Secretary Dr. Khalid Mumin called Crosson a leader and a role model in her school district, championing practices and resources that will lead her students to infinite possibilities of success.