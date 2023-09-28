2024 PA Farm Show Theme Announced

EASTON – PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced the theme for the 108th PA Farm Show which will run January 6-13, 2024 at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. The theme will be “Connecting Our Communities.” The 2024 PA Farm Show will feature favorites like the 1,000-pound butter sculpture, the famous Farm Show Food Court, youth showmanship and sheep shearing competitions among hundreds of other competitive agricultural events, cooking demonstrations, and more than one million square-feet of hands-on agriculture education opportunities to engage with the people who power PA’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry.