2024 PA Farm Show Butter Sculpture Unveiled

HARRISBURG – The 2024 PA Farm Show Butter Sculpture has been unveiled. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by members of the dairy industry in the unveiling the 1,000-pound creation to be featured during the 2024 PA Farm Show. The show’s theme is “Connecting Our Communities,” which celebrates the best of PA agriculture and what unites us along with celebrating the 20th anniversary of PA Preferred, PA’s statewide brand for locally grown and made agricultural products. Redding offer thanks to the community effort by the dairy industry. This is the 33rd year of the butter sculpture. The butter was donated by Land O’Lakes in Cumberland County and sculpted by Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken to reflect the Farm Show theme. At the end, the butter sculpture will be recycled for energy on a Juniata County farm. The 2024 Farm Show runs January 6 – 13 at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg.