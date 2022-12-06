2023 PA Teacher Of The Year Announced

HERSHEY – PA’s 2023 Teacher of the Year was named by PA Acting Education Secretary Eric Hagarty. Ryan Hardesty, an educator at Blackhawk School District in Beaver County, received the honor yesterday after being selected among eleven other finalists. Hardesty teaches seventh and eighth-grade social studies at Highland Middle School. His teaching philosophy is that “the goal of education is to meet the specific needs of the diverse set of learners that come into our classroom. To do so, we should plan engaging and rigorous work that pushes students to reach their full potential.”