2023 PA March For Life To Take Place

HARRISBURG – With today’s national March For Life being held in Washington, DC, PA Family Institute announced that it’s planning it’s 3rd annual PA March For Life to be held at the state Capitol in Harrisburg on Monday, October 16, 2023. Thousands turned out for last year’s march in Harrisburg which was the first state march since the overturning of Roe. You can check PA Family Institute’s website at pafamily.org for more information on the 2023 PA March For Life.