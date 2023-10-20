2023 PA March For Life Highlights Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features some highlights from the 2023 PA March for Life held this past Monday at the state Capitol in Harrisburg. One speaker was David Bereit, an author and founder of 40 Days for Life, who encouraged pro lifers to make their voices heard in Harrisburg. Another speaker was Jill Hartman, Executive Director of A Woman’s Concern, a pregnancy care center in Lancaster, who told attendees that such centers across the state provide care and support for mothers faced with unplanned pregnancies. Hear more highlights from the 2023 PA March for Life on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under”podcasts.”