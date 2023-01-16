2023 PA Farm Show A Success

HARRISBURG – The 2023 PA Farm Show wrapped up its eight day run. Some of the highlights: a portion of the more than $420,000 raised at the Sale of Champions and Jr. Market Livestock Sale will fund Farm Show Scholarship Foundation scholarships for students. Families, educators, and friends applauded 410 student leaders earning their Keystone Degrees at the FFA Mid-Winter Convention. The various organizations hosting food court booths reported record sales of PA produced products. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced over $4 million in new grants to expand opportunities for military veteran-farmers, as well as funding for ag education, organic agriculture, urban agriculture, and food access. The half-ton butter sculpture was dismantled by 4-H members, recycled in a methane digester, and converted to renewable energy to power a farm in Juniata County. Other highlights include agriculture policy-makers from across the world, Congress, several other U.S. states, state and local government officials came to hear about our progress. Sixteen calves were born at the Calving Corner, where four PA dairy farm families introduced fascinated crowds daily with the miracle of birth. More than 66 spirited demos and heated cooking competitions featuring TV culinary stars, high-profile PA chefs, kitchen novices, nutritionists, and culinary students delighted packed audiences on the PA Preferred® Culinary Connection stage throughout the week – all highlighting ingredients from PA farms. 20,000 lbs. of french fries, 12,000 lbs. of baking potatoes, 18,580 gallons of dairy milkshakes, and 7,500 servings batter-dipped vegetables were served during the Farm Show.